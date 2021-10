MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - High school students are rolling up sleeves and picking up paintbrushes in hopes of raising their community’s awareness for mental health. The multi-panel mural, worked on by students at Mount Horeb High School, is set to be installed downtown on the wall of the Sunn Cafe. According to art teacher Anna King, students brainstormed ideas for the mural in the spring and are aiming to complete the project by the end of the month.

