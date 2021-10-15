CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

WATCH: Halle Berry’s New Trailer For Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’

By Autumn Hawkins
jammin1057.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalle Berry is making her directorial debut in her new film Bruised, to be released Thursday. The Oscar-winning actress not only will be starring as the lead but is also using her talents in her first-ever...

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
thisis50.com

Bruised | Halle Berry | Official Trailer | Netflix

This Thanksgiving, Academy Award ® winning actress Halle Berry directs and stars in a triumphant sports drama about a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out. Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport...
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

[WATCH] Halle Berry in the Trailer for Her Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 17 and on Netflix on Nov. 24. The film tells the story of Jackie Justice (Halle Berry), a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
hola.com

Halle Berry becomes MMA fighter in upcoming movie ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry is jumping in the octagon in the upcoming movie Bruised. The 55-year-old Oscar winner is also making her directorial debut in the sports drama. The film will be premiering on Netflix this November, and fans of the star can watch her stunning performance in the newly released trailer.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Bruised Trailer: Halle Berry Is a Badass UFC Fighter Who Is Fighting for Her Pride and Status in This Inspiring Netflix Film (Watch Video)

Popular streaming giant Netflix, on Thursday, released the first trailer for Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry’s directorial debut ‘Bruised’, which will hit the streamer this November. Berry has directed and is starring in the sports drama about an MMA fighter (Jackie Justice) who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out. Tabbar Review: Pawan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak’s Tight Thriller Series Gets Further Elevated By Its Terrific Performances (The Madison Leader Gazette Exclusive).
COMBAT SPORTS
wonderwall.com

Halle Berry is unrecognizable as gritty MMA fighter in 'Bruised', more news

Halle Berry is makeup-free, sweaty and 'Bruised' (literally) in new role. Wait, Halle who?! An almost unrecognizable Halle Berry — makeup-free, unless you count what we assume is not a real black eye, and looking way more gritty than glam — stars in the first full trailer for her directorial debut, "Bruised." Due out next month on Netflix, the film tells the story of real-life mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice, a former MMA champion who decides to disrupt her hardscrabble life by staging a comeback. While Halle, 55, ditches her usual glow and forgoes makeup for the role, the trailer also gives us a peek at her insane abs and skills in the ring, which are actually the product of years of boxing training. As Halle explained in a 2020 essay for Women's Health, preparing for "Bruised" took her already chiseled figure to a whole new level. "I had to look (and perform) like a professional MMA fighter, so, in addition to practicing MMA for four hours every day, I was also doing about 45 minutes of general strength training and 15 minutes of work just on my abs," she wrote at the time. "We threw the kitchen sink at my core and, let me tell you, it took serious dedication." She adds that she stopped the intense abs regime after she was done shooting the film, but says she still likes to "sprinkle in" martial arts training to her weekly workouts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Thanksgiving#Academy Award
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Stuns In Gorgeous Tan Gown With Fierce Eye Makeup At ‘Dune’ London Premiere – Photos

Zendaya arrived in style for the premiere of the sci-fi epic, where she stars as Chani, alongside other A-list actors like Timothée Chalamet. Zendaya looked like she could take over the galaxy with how beautiful she was at the London premiere of Dune on Monday October 18. The 25-year-old actress rocked an eye-catching, light tan gown to the premiere of the film adaptation of the science fiction fan favorite. The actress looked absolutely out of this world, as she also had her hair combed in a way that made it look incredibly short at the premiere, and her eye makeup was completely on point!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Halle Berry Pummels Valentina Shevchenko's Face In New UFC Movie

A UFC champ is no match for Halle Berry -- at least that's how it looks in the trailer for the actress' new UFC flick, where she goes head-to-head against Valentina Shevchenko ... and beats her face in!!. The Academy Award winner has been working on her Netflix project, "Bruised,"...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefilmstage.com

Prepare to Scream in First Trailer for Dasha Nekrasova’s Directorial Debut The Scary of Sixty-First

“I think the Epstein stuff and all the details of it are so horrifying that it felt like a good fit, genre-wise, for a psychological horror,” Red Scare’s Dasha Nekrasova told us back in March as her directorial debut The Scary of Sixty-First debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival. Following the story of two women who move into a New York apartment once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Utopia picked up the film for a December 17 release at NYC’s Quad Cinema in 35mm, followed by a digital release and theatrical expansion in 35mm beginning December 24. Ahead of the release, the trailer has now arrived for what looks to be ideal Christmas counter-programming,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

John wick Chapter 4 Release date and Cast

What comes to your mind when you think of John Wick? For me, it’s certainly Keanu Reaves. No one else could have done so much justice to the role. With a small 20 million dollar startup to be one of the most expensive movies in Hollywood, John wick as come a long way. The previous season was the most successful season of the series. And now, this has actually raised the bars of the viewer’s expectation and they will not settle for anything less for any further seasons of the series.
MOVIES
jammin1057.com

Harry Styles Will Reportedly Play Thanos’ Brother Eros in ‘Eternals’

Harry Styles will make his Marvel debut, in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, which just had its world premiere last night (October 18) in Los Angeles. Variety’s Matt Donnelly tweeted, “Big reveal from #TheEternals premeire — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Starfox (A.K.A. Eros of Titan), brother of Thanos. However,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
jammin1057.com

Zendaya Responds to Tom Holland’s Post of Her at the ‘Dune’ Premiere

Tom Holland has further fueled the speculation of his relationship with Spider-Man co-star Zendaya by posting a photo of her at the Dune premiere. The pair were photographed kissing earlier this year, but have yet to officially confirm that they are dating, but with Tom’s latest Instagram post, it’s hard to deny otherwise.
CELEBRITIES
jammin1057.com

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi Celebrate Their 1 Year Anniversary

Time flies when you’re in love! Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi celebrated their one-year anniversary together with cute videos, pictures, and captions expressing immense gratitude for one another. The three-time Grammy winner captioned a series of photos of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram throughout their relationship including vacations, red...
CELEBRITIES
jammin1057.com

Ye’s Fans Concerned About Viral New Haircut

Ye is sporting his new name (he no longer wants to be called “Kanye West”) and a new haircut… and of course, fans have something to say about it. As we previously reported, Ye changed his name to the one-syllable moniker eliminating his middle name “Omari” and last name “West” Monday.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy