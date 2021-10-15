WATCH: Halle Berry’s New Trailer For Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry is makeup-free, sweaty and 'Bruised' (literally) in new role. Wait, Halle who?! An almost unrecognizable Halle Berry — makeup-free, unless you count what we assume is not a real black eye, and looking way more gritty than glam — stars in the first full trailer for her directorial debut, "Bruised." Due out next month on Netflix, the film tells the story of real-life mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice, a former MMA champion who decides to disrupt her hardscrabble life by staging a comeback. While Halle, 55, ditches her usual glow and forgoes makeup for the role, the trailer also gives us a peek at her insane abs and skills in the ring, which are actually the product of years of boxing training. As Halle explained in a 2020 essay for Women's Health, preparing for "Bruised" took her already chiseled figure to a whole new level. "I had to look (and perform) like a professional MMA fighter, so, in addition to practicing MMA for four hours every day, I was also doing about 45 minutes of general strength training and 15 minutes of work just on my abs," she wrote at the time. "We threw the kitchen sink at my core and, let me tell you, it took serious dedication." She adds that she stopped the intense abs regime after she was done shooting the film, but says she still likes to "sprinkle in" martial arts training to her weekly workouts.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO