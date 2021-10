MARTINDALE, Texas — A man has surrendered to police on a murder charge after he was accused of shooting and killing another man who had pulled into his driveway. Terry Duane Turner, 65, of Martindale, Texas, shot Adil Dghoughi on Oct. 11 as Dghoughi was backing his car out of Turner’s driveway, police tell NBC DFW. Turner reportedly told police that Dghoughi, a 31-year-old immigrant from Morocco, had pulled a gun, but no weapon was found in the victim’s vehicle.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO