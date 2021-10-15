CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Over 100 Arrested During Climate Protest at Interior Department, Some Reportedly Tased

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 10 days ago
Protest was part of "a historic surge of Indigenous resistance" in the nation's capital that started Monday, Indigenous Peoples' Day, outside the White...

NBC New York

Climate Protesters With Message for Biden Arrested After Blocking NYC Roads

Police in New York City arrested 45 climate protesters Monday morning for blocking several lanes of traffic on the FDR and West Side Highway throughout the early commute. Protesters from the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion made their stand on the busy city thoroughfares calling for immediate action from the federal government and, in particular, President Joe Biden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediaite.com

WATCH: Climate Activists Try to Storm US Interior Department

Climate and indigenous peoples activists tried to storm the U.S. Interior Department on Thursday, according to videos posted on Twitter. This attempted break-in happened during the five-day demonstration organized by People vs. Fossil Fuels that has called on President Joe Biden to declare climate change a national emergency and to halt fossil fuel projects.
ADVOCACY
The Free Press - TFP

‘Go Inside! Go Inside!’: Climate Demonstrators Try To Push Through Police Barricade To Enter Interior Department

Climate activists battled police while allegedly attempting to break-in to a major government department building in Washington on Thursday, according to multiple sources. Dozens of demonstrators staged a sit-in inside the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), while protestors that were left outside grappled with police as they allegedly attempted to force entry, resulting in multiple injuries, according to multiple sources.
TAMPA, FL
fox40jackson.com

‘Reminiscent of Jan. 6’: Violent protesters arrested after storming Interior Department, injuring officers

Dozens of activists protesting fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday after they staged a sit-in at the Interior Department, a move which led to “multiple injuries” and one officer being transported to a hospital. Demanding that President Biden declare climate change an emergency, People vs. Fossil Fuels, the group responsible...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Four local residents arrested in climate change protest in D.C.

NORTHAMPTON — Four local activists chose to get themselves arrested in Washington on Wednesday as part of an effort to push President Joe Biden to take action on climate change. Marty Nathan, Sofia Perrotto and Sue Donaldson, all of Northampton, and Russ Vernon-Jones of Amherst traveled to D.C. to deliberately...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
eenews.net

McConnell blasts Biden over Interior protests

Last week’s left-wing demonstration at the Interior Department has now given political ammunition to the Biden administration’s right-wing critics. Today, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky added to the hubbub as he denounced both the “mob of extremists” that occupied the lobby of Interior headquarters Thursday and an administration response he characterized as tepid.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
