MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A family held a vigil for a woman found dead on Highway 167 South in Ruston back in 2017. Four years later, the case of how Sheila Jackson died is still unsolved. The family is fighting for answers. Family members say Sheila Jackson was well known in Ruston and now they are asking the community to speak up so they can find peace while mourning the loss of their loved one.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO