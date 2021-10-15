Clinton School Districts New School Resource Officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to a Facebook post from the department, Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter, 43, passed away on Monday. He was assigned to the School Enforcement Bureau. “On and off-duty, he honored his oath to...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said she does "not recommend" the return of School Resource Officers to the district as it deals with an increase in violence. In her video message to parents Friday, Myers-Small said the district instead, is seeking out additional School...
Three Meadowbrook High School students have been charged with assaulting a school resource officer during a brawl inside the school last month in which, according to police, the officer used his body to shield a student who was being attacked by a mob. A fourth student has been charged with assaulting a school administrator during the same series of fights, police said.
The Orangeburg County School District is seeking a grant to add six additional school resource officers in the district. The S.C. Department of Public Safety school resource officer program grant money would pay for training and equipping school resource officers, OCSD Director of Student Services Hayward Jean said. The period...
After significant outcry from a school system concerned about weapons in schools, the Alexandria City Council took a dramatic 4-3 vote around 1 a.m. this morning (Wednesday) to temporarily return school resource officers (SROs) to two middle schools and Alexandria City High School until the end of this school year.
The Palm Springs Unified School District approved contracts for School Resource Officers to return to campus for the school year. But some parents and board members are questioning the cost and the terms that were agreed upon, saying funds could be better used elsewhere. “We’re spending up the money that...
CEDAR RAPIDS — The city of Cedar Rapids has officially signed off on changes to the program employing police officers in Cedar Rapids schools after some students and community members pushed for the program to be modified to address racial disparities. The Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday authorized the...
The Alexandria City Council voted Wednesday to temporarily put school resource officers back into middle and high schools, after hours of heated debate that frustrated the city’s mayor. The council voted 4-3 to put the uniformed police officers back into schools through the end of the school year. A decision...
The Noble County Sheriff’s Office recently received a generous donation from Morrison Public Schools. Superintendent of Morrison Public Schools Brent Haken and Noble County Sheriff Matt McGuire discussed ways to get a stronger law enforcement presence in Morrison Schools as well as ways to benefit NCSO deputies in their duties. After a few meetings, two came to a resolution that aided them both:…
DES MOINES, Iowa — School officials said one driving force behind the removal of the school resource officer program within Des Moines Public Schools was that they believed students of color were disproportionately arrested. Calls for service data provided to WHO 13 News by the Des Moines Police Department shows that despite being without the […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All nine of the parents who addressed the Rochester City School District school board Tuesday asked the district to not allow the Rochester Police Department back into schools as school resource officers. This came after the Rochester Teacher Association sent a letter to the district saying its...
Henderson County will reimburse the city of Hendersonville over $200,000 for school resource officers following a split vote Wednesday by the Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Mike Edney proposed an agreement reimbursing the cost of SROs supplied by the city in four public schools located within the city limits. The total reimbursement is $205,460 and is for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Now that the North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation employs its school resource officer directly, ownership of his vehicle has officially been transferred to the school, as well. The school board Tuesday accepted the donation of the SRO car from the Town of North Judson. School Corporation Treasurer Dalton Tunis said...
By Nathan Prewett For The Tribune LEEDS – During a meeting of the Leeds City Council on Monday, Oct. 18, the council hired a new school resource officer in addition to amending the budget for new streetlights, as well as for emergency culvert repairs, among several other items. New business began with declaring municipal property […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood can always ask for more money, but he can’t just ask for more deputies — not overnight. Not from the Board of Supervisors. He won’t be able to add deputies unless and until they come and apply — and that has not been happening. So Youngblood […]
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the Kern County Sheriff's Office has requested to cancel its contracts with school districts where deputies serve as school resource officers due to understaffing. "It’s simple and boils down to the fact that we don’t have staff," he said. "We don’t have enough staff...
The Alexandria City Council voted to temporarily reinstate school resource officers after teacher and parent outcry over a spate of violent fights at the public schools, which some have blamed on the council voting to do away with the officers last spring. "If our schools are deemed or even perceived...
WALDORF, Md. -- Throughout the school day on October 14, Westlake High School experienced three altercations between students including one that included an assault on a school resource officer(SRO). By the end of the day, an ambulance had been called out of an abundance of caution, however no students were...
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The videos are shocking. Alexandria middle and high school students punching, kicking, and stomping classmates and adults on and around school property. The videos were captured by students with cell phone cameras, posted on social media, and sent to 7News by concerned parents. “When I watch...
The Alexandria City Council’s reversal on a decision to reallocate funds meant for school resource officers toward mental health programs has upset those who fought for the move. The council voted four to three to temporarily restore the program after several complaints by parents about violent encounters involving their children...
