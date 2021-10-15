CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Clinton School Districts New School Resource Officer

mykdkd.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool Resource Officers play an important part in the school family,...

www.mykdkd.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Montgomery police announce school resource officer’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to a Facebook post from the department, Cpl. Teneco S. Hunter, 43, passed away on Monday. He was assigned to the School Enforcement Bureau. “On and off-duty, he honored his oath to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHEC TV-10

Amid violence, RCSD Superintendent 'not recommending return of school resource officers, asks for counselors, social workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said she does "not recommend" the return of School Resource Officers to the district as it deals with an increase in violence. In her video message to parents Friday, Myers-Small said the district instead, is seeking out additional School...
ROCHESTER, NY
Richmond.com

Police obtain charges against 4 students for assaulting school resource officer, administrator during brawl at Meadowbrook High School

Three Meadowbrook High School students have been charged with assaulting a school resource officer during a brawl inside the school last month in which, according to police, the officer used his body to shield a student who was being attacked by a mob. A fourth student has been charged with assaulting a school administrator during the same series of fights, police said.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Police#School Resource Officers#Sro
NBC Washington

School Resource Officers to Return to Alexandria Schools After Heated Debate

The Alexandria City Council voted Wednesday to temporarily put school resource officers back into middle and high schools, after hours of heated debate that frustrated the city’s mayor. The council voted 4-3 to put the uniformed police officers back into schools through the end of the school year. A decision...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
pdjnews.com

Area schools donates resources to Noble County Sheriff’s Office

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office recently received a generous donation from Morrison Public Schools. Superintendent of Morrison Public Schools Brent Haken and Noble County Sheriff Matt McGuire discussed ways to get a stronger law enforcement presence in Morrison Schools as well as ways to benefit NCSO deputies in their duties. After a few meetings, two came to a resolution that aided them both:…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
spectrumlocalnews.com

Parents reject calls for return of RPD at RCSD as school resource officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All nine of the parents who addressed the Rochester City School District school board Tuesday asked the district to not allow the Rochester Police Department back into schools as school resource officers. This came after the Rochester Teacher Association sent a letter to the district saying its...
ROCHESTER, NY
Blueridgenow.com

Henderson County reimburses city over $200K for school resource officers

Henderson County will reimburse the city of Hendersonville over $200,000 for school resource officers following a split vote Wednesday by the Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Mike Edney proposed an agreement reimbursing the cost of SROs supplied by the city in four public schools located within the city limits. The total reimbursement is $205,460 and is for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy