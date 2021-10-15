CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

5 Churches in Racine County Hosting Halloween Events

By Emma Widmar
 10 days ago
Churches in the Racine County area are hosting festivities this Halloween. From hayrides to costume contests, there’s an activity for everyone to partake in this October.

Are you ready to track down some fun? Continue reading for spooky, not-so-scary, and community-centered events that you can participate in at churches within Racine County.

1. October 23: Trunk or Treat at Christ Church Racine

Christ Church Racine is hosting a free community event from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on October 23. This event will take place at Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave, also known as HWY 20.

All volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves at the Trunk or Treat event. Also, all candy will be individually wrapped. Don’t forget to dress in your favorite costumes.

2. October 23: Trunk or Treat at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church

Trunk or Treat at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church will take place in the parking lot at 1700 S Green Bay Rd. Join the church on October 23 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. for an afternoon of trunk-or-treating.

Come to the event dressed in Halloween costumes. Sign up to distribute candy and decorate your car by clicking here.

3. October 27: Fall Festival at Racine Assembly of God

Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Rd, is hosting a free fall festival on October 27. From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. join the church for a night full of different fall activities including Trunk or Treat, carnival games, pumpkin decorating, cookie decorating, pie throwing, and a costume contest.

Those participating in Trunk or Treat should bring a bag to collect candy with. Prizes will be awarded to those with the best costumes.

The festival also includes a meal. Participants will receive a hot dog, chips, a drink, and a cookie.

4. October 27: Trunk or Treat at Faithbridge Church-Franksville Campus

Faithbridge Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat event at their Franksville campus, 10402 Northwestern Ave. They will provide a free, safe, and fun environment for trunk-or-treating on October 27. Cars that will be participating in the event will be decorated. Likewise, they will have a designated area for photo ops.

Families can show up when they’d like. Registration is not required. The event will go from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. but in the event that there is a weather delay, the event will move to October 28.

Parking: Since the event will take place in the parking lot, guests can park along Northwestern Ave or Morris St.

5. October 31: Hallelujah Night at Word of Faith

On Halloween Night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Word of Faith Family Church, 1619 Newman Rd., is hosting a night full of fun. “Hallelujah Night” is a night that features carnival games, hayrides, food, family and fun.

All Proceeds from the purchase of food and game tickets as well as any donations, go to benefit their Children’s Ministry. Additionally, every child under 12 years old that attends the event will receive a free bag of candy.

People are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes.

Other Halloween Events

IN THIS ARTICLE
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
