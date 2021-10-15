Jazz's Elijah Hughes: Misses practice

Bogosian was not in attendance for Wednesday's practice session due to an undisclosed injury for which the team had no update afterward, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. While Bogosian logged just 14:14 of ice time in Tuesday's season opener versus the Islanders, that wasn't far off his 2020-21 season average of 14:32, so it's not clear what might be bothering the blueliner. The Bolts currently don't have any extra defensemen on the roster, so look for them to call up a player from AHL Syracuse ahead of Thursday's matchup with Detroit if Bogosian can't play.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO