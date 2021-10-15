CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Opens the Outdoor Pool for Public Viewing on Saturday Oct. 16th

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Artesian Pool (Outdoor Pool) will be open for public viewing on Saturday October 16th from 11 am – 1 pm. We invite all voters to walk through bathhouses and the pool to get a firsthand look at the current condition...

sanmarcostx.gov

City to Dedicate Downtown Outdoor Gallery

The City of San Marcos’ Mural Arts and Main Street Programs will host a dedicaton ceremony for the Downtown Outdoor Gallery, 111 E. MLK Drive, which features work created by local artists. The ceremony will be held Friday, Oct. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. The mural gallery is a Mural...
myedmondsnews.com

City to hold public hearing Oct. 19 for selected Civic Park artist

As the development of Edmonds’ Civic Park moves forward, community members are invited to attend a city council public hearing Oct. 19 regarding the artist selected to create designs for an art element at the park plaza entry: Clark Wiegman. The new Civic Park design by Walker Macy includes the...
EDMONDS, WA
Emporia gazette.com

Gravel City Roasters, Trox Gallery & Gifts to hold grand opening Saturday

Gravel City Roasters and Trox Gallery and Gifts returned to downtown Emporia bright and early Wednesday morning in their new shared location. Now located at 715 Commercial St., a grand opening celebrating the move is planned for 4 — 6 p.m. Saturday where guests can expect snacks, raffle prizes and sales. Coffee lovers can find Gravel City in the rear of the building and Trox at the entrance facing Commercial Street.
Gaston Gazette

Gastonia holding public auction to sell old city property Saturday

Need a chainsaw? What about exercise equipment? Old furniture or even a car?. The city of Gastonia has a lot of old equipment that it will sell to the public during a live auction Saturday. All sales final. No guarantees the item even still works. "After I say 'sold!,' the...
villageoflisle.org

Bring in Your Documents for Shredding on Saturday, October 16th

The Village of Lisle, in partnership with DuPage County, is pleased to share that a Document Destruction (paper shredding) Event will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in Commuter Parking Lot C, just south of the Village Hall at 925 Burlington Avenue in Lisle. Documents removed from trunk/cargo areas will be placed into a mobile shredding truck where they will be cross-cut shredded onsite then recycled.
asheville.com

Asheville City Council to Host Virtual Public Hearings on Oct. 12th

Asheville City Council will host the following public hearings scheduled for its next formal meeting on Tuesday, October 12. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Public hearing to consider adoption of a Corridor Study for Tunnel Road. Public hearing to consider adoption of a Corridor...
hudsontv.com

Hoboken’s City Hall Conference Room Opens Saturday For Early Voting

In-Person Early Voting Begins This Saturday, October 23. In-person early voting begins this Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day at a time convenient for their schedule.
Fort Morgan Times

City of Fort Morgan: Annual Leaf Pickup Program kicks off Saturday, Oct. 30

The City of Fort Morgan’s annual Leaf Pickup Program starts Saturday, Oct. 30, and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 28, this year, according to a city news release. The free program allows Fort Morgan residents to pile their fallen leaves along the curb line of city streets, where they will be picked up by the city’s Streets Department.
KRQE News 13

City investing in security officers for public parks, pools

Editor’s note below ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are getting a lot more security to help cut down on crime and make these spaces more welcoming for families. Part of that is a more than half-million-dollar investment for security guards. The parks director said it’s the first year in recent memory the city has hired […]
mykdkd.com

Last Day to Enter Business Window Decorating Contest

Today is the last day to enter into Clinton Tourism’s and Clinton Main Street’s business window decorating contest. Whether you are decorating for fall or Halloween, they love it all! Get those windows decorated and send in a photo to Joyce@clintonmo.com by the end of day TODAY! Entries will be posted on our Clinton Tourism Facebook Page and open to the public for voting. Winner will be announced November 1st and will receive a traveling trophy to display! Any business in Clinton is able to participate. Can’t wait to see the City of Clinton decorated for fall!
WTVR CBS 6

Workers hoist 'monster' from Richmond sewer

Department of Public Utilities crews pulled the massive blob from the Shockoe Retention Basin, which holds 50 million gallons of combined sewer water from Northside before it is sent to the wastewater treatment plant, on Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, VA
FourStates

Building collapse in Girard prompts city officials to take action

GIRARD, Kans. — Girard city officials are taking action after an incident last week. Over the weekend, a building on the Girard Square partially collapsed. Now, the Girard City Council is looking to create a committee to prevent something like this from happening again. “Mr. Vinardi has contacted a structural...
GIRARD, KS
corpuschristicronica.com

City-County Health Director made $600,000, including $200,000 in overtime

According to the City of Corpus Christi Finance Director Heather Hurlbert, City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez has made nearly $600,000 in payments during the pandemic, billing an unbelievable $200,000 in overtime. It was found that the billing was equivalent to 12 hours a day for every day of the week, for 52 weeks, 365 days of the year with no vacation taken while primarily working from home. By contrast the Health Department employees actually reporting to work, facing infection every day, and being directly involved with the public were making $21,000 a year. Annette Rodriguez salary and overtime was approved by County Judge Barbara Canales.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

