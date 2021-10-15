City Opens the Outdoor Pool for Public Viewing on Saturday Oct. 16th

Today is the last day to enter into Clinton Tourism’s and Clinton Main Street’s business window decorating contest. Whether you are decorating for fall or Halloween, they love it all! Get those windows decorated and send in a photo to Joyce@clintonmo.com by the end of day TODAY! Entries will be posted on our Clinton Tourism Facebook Page and open to the public for voting. Winner will be announced November 1st and will receive a traveling trophy to display! Any business in Clinton is able to participate. Can’t wait to see the City of Clinton decorated for fall!

9 HOURS AGO