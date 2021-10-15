CHANGES TO BUS 2-EFFECTIVE MONDAY, 10/18

Highways and interstates make for fast and efficient ways of traveling in a car. However, those same highways and interstates can be some of the most dangerous stretches of the roadway for car safety due to high speeds and inattentive drivers. As a society, we are constantly learning ways to make it safer for drivers to travel at high speeds, including laws that forbid certain maneuvers in high-speed situations. Let’s look at some of the dangers of driving on highways and how to mitigate the risks, such as the new Move Right law.

