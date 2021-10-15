CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Forest, AR

Green Forest man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking

By Heath Higgs
 10 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Green Forest man was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for sex trafficking, according to a release from the Department of Justice on Friday.

Jason Daniel Vasquez, 22, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on one count of sex trafficking of children and one count of ‘using facility of interstate commerce to entice minor to engage in sexual activity.’

According to court documents, in August 2020, the Berryville Police Department was notified that Vasquez had contacted a 14-year-old girl via Snapchat and met with the minor on different occasions to engage in sexual acts.

Days later, the 22-year-old was arrested by Berryville police after arriving at a set location under the belief he’d be meeting the minor “to engage in sexual acts.”

After his arrest, police reportedly located messages on Vasquez’s phone with another minor female. In the messages, Vasquez offered to provide the minor girl with tobacco products in exchange for sexual acts.

The Berryville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant.

The case was jointly prosecuted by the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas. Sentencing hearings were presided over by Judge P.K. Holmes, III.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A recently released report by the Human Trafficking Institute revealed four new criminal human trafficking cases were filed in Arkansas during 2020. The national average for federally prosecuted human trafficking cases was three during 2020. Co-author of the report, Alyssa Currier Wheeler, said researchers were expecting to see a decrease in cases, […]
