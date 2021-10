The topics of death and mourning in the 19th century are featured during Lincoln's Hearthside House Museum’s annual exhibit, Gone But Not Forgotten, when this majestic stone mansion gets draped in black and the “household” experiences what a family went through when a loved one passed away and the numerous superstitions they believed in, all to make the journey for the deceased a successful one. It was also during the Victorian times that a strong belief in communicating with the other side became popular. This year, Hearthside’s exhibit will go full circle with a look at death, mourning and the afterlife through two exhibits: “Gone But Not Forgotten” during October, and as host of a traveling exhibit, “History of the Paranormal” in November.

