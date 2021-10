Respawn has released a new gameplay trailer showing the next map coming to Apex Legends: A tropical island called Storm Point. The latest Apex Legends trailer gives fans a first look at the next season of Apex in action. A significant focus of the trailer is the new map, Storm Point. This map is a tropical island with old rusted buildings and an electrical storm looming overhead. The new map also sees the return of the Trident hoverbike from the Olympus map. There is also a new way to traverse the map, with Halo style cannons that can throw players across the island.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO