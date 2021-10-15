CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California City, CA

Woman struck and killed by vehicle Thursday in California City

By Sierra Murdock
KGET
KGET
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmdAe_0cSXXkQb00

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A woman walking was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday in California City.

California City Police say they responded to reports of a victim in the roadway last night around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Shaw Street and Karen Avenue. There, police say they found a 31-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the intersection.

Officer’s attempted life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Police say the driver was identified and arrested by California City Police and booked for felony hit and run.

By our count this marks the 39th pedestrian fatality in Kern County this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Pedestrian killed in Oildale collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the pedestrian who was killed Friday during the collision on Norris Road and Howard Avenue as Samantha Sharp of Bakersfield. Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Oct. 22 and has since been edited with updates. UPDATE (8:26 p.m.) — According to CHP, reports […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Northwest Bakersfield shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday, a man was killed during a shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the man as Diego Soto, according to a news release. Soto, 24, was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot wounds to his upper body at 2:19 a.m. on Gibson Street and Commercial Street. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Rockslide reported on Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rockslide was reported in the westbound lanes of Highway 178 east of Peachacho Creek, according to California Highway Patrol. No other information was posted to the CHP’s traffic website other than the rockslide was reported at 12:09 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
California City, CA
Crime & Safety
KGET

Officials investigating death of water well drilling employee in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (CAL/OSHA) is investigating the death of a worker at a water well drilling facility earlier this month. The coroner’s office identified the worker as Homero Rangel Alvarado, 52, of Bakersfield, Calif. Alvarado was pronounced dead on Oct. 1 at a Bakersfield Well and Pump […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

McFarland Police arrest man on multiple drug, firearm charges

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department arrested a man on multiple drug and firearm charges in Bakersfield over the weekend. Officers pulled over Gilbert Cantu on Oct. 22 for a traffic violation in McFarland and found narcotics and large amounts of money in his vehicle. McFarland Police then prepared and served a search […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Hit And Run
KGET

At risk adult missing since June

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for missing adult James Halvorsen. Halvorsen, 53, was last heard from on June 14 and is at risk due to mental health issues, according to the KCSO. It is unknown what Halvorsen was last wearing. Anyone with information on Halvorsen is asked […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Saturday afternoon in Central Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Leeza Velasquez. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Dobrusky Drive on Oct. 23 at around 2 p.m. Velasquez is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

What will Kern County look like post rain storm?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Today, Kern County is expected to get between .50″ and 1.00″ of rain—the most it’s had in the month of October since 2016, according to weather forecasts. But what can we expect tomorrow when the rain stops? California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer Robert Rodriguez said to expect possible flooding from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

All lanes reopened after power line falls on I-5 at Highway 166

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes have reopened after a power line fell on northbound Interstate 5 at Highway 166, setting tumbleweeds on fire and resulting in closures in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pole was reported in the slow lane at about 9:54 a.m., and northbound lanes were shut for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano swears in new police chief, community members protest the appointment

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Delano swore in its new police chief on Monday, but not everyone was happy about the choice. Protestors were on site for the swearing-in of Chief Tyson Davis. “He is not from this town, he does not understand the undocumented community of Delano,” Delano resident Rosanai Paniagua said. […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Highway 178 reopens after closure due to rockslides

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 has reopened through the canyon following a roughly two-hour closure in both directions after rainfall unleashed rockslides covering part of the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol. The highway closed about 12:40 p.m. at the mouth of the canyon and in Lake Isabella, officers said. It reopened shortly after […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Power restored to most residents following large outage: PGE

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Power has been restored to thousands of residents following a large outage Monday afternoon that stretched from downtown Bakersfield south past Planz Road. According to PG&E’s website, the weather-related outage began at 1:37 p.m. and affected 4,549 customers. Power had been restored to all but 650 customers by 4:30 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

23-year-old man killed in Delano shooting on Wednesday identified

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old man killed in a shooting in Delano on Wednesday night has been identified, according to the Delano Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 12th Avenue at about 8:37 p.m. for reports of an assault. When they arrived they found Nathaniel Obad, 23, a Delano resident, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

KGET

1K+
Followers
634
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy