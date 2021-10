NEW ORLEANS — Down the street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Uptown, on Jackson and Claiborne, is where the Zulu parade usually starts for Mardi Gras. "I like it because it's a lot of black culture coming back to the city and I like the Tramps because they are on foot and they get a chance to be personal with you," said Tess Gibson.

