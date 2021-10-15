Cubs hire Carter Hawkins as new GM

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs are welcoming in a new face this offseason to help lead their franchise.

The team announced Friday that it hired Carter Hawkins to be the next general manager. Hawkins spent the last 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as the assistant general manager.

Hawkins, 37, will be the 16th GM in Cubs history and is taking the spot vacated by now-president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

Theo Epstein stepped down as the Cubs team president, which led to Hoyer taking that role in November.

"I am thrilled to bring Carter into our organization," Hoyer said in a statement, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "He has earned a fantastic reputation as a leader through hard work, open-mindedness, humility and intelligence. "I look forward to partnering with him to build the next great Cubs team."

Hawkins played college baseball at Vanderbilt University, and prior to becoming the assistant general manager in Cleveland, he began as a scouting intern with the team in 2008. Hawkins later worked for the club as the director of player development in 2016, the same season in which the Cubs defeated the Indians for their first World Series title since 1908.