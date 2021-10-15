CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, AL

Injured dog found in Waterloo will be euthanized

By Patrick Ary
 10 days ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A severely injured dog found tied to a pole in Lauderdale County last week will have to be euthanized, the county’s animal control director said Friday.

Veterinarians at Mississippi State University said they can’t fix the damage to the bones in Frank the dog’s legs, and he would lose his feet, according to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones. He also was suffering despite getting the maximum dosage of pain medication.

Frank was found tied to a pole near the bridge in Waterloo on the night of Oct. 6. He had wounds all over his body that left muscle and bone exposed. Jones said she believes the dog was thrown out of a moving vehicle.

Anyone with information about who may have injured the dog is asked to call the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers tip line at (256) 386-8685. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

