Pubs struggling amid the gas and supply chain crisis say they have “no choice” but to increase prices to survive.More than eight in 10 pubs have already raised prices or plan to do so to offset losses brought on by current challenges.The Three Wishes pub in Harrow, north London, told The Independent that the chancellor needs to do “whatever’s possible” to support pubs still finding their feet after months of lockdown followed by the onslaught of supply issues.“Drinking habits have changed across the board,” pub landlady Tarnya McCafferty said. “We’re a working-class pub, we have predominantly male customers with families...

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO