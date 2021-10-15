CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

County Council appoints three to CPST Commission

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council officially named their representatives of the Capital Project Sales Tax Commission and two alternates following a paper vote on Oct. 6.

Council voted to appoint Lisa Toland, Roy McClurkin and Sid Crumpton to the CPST Commission and Mike Reid and Harry Werts as alternates.

The CPST Commission will be responsible for hearing proposals to fund capital projects within the area. Voters will then have a chance to approve or reject the projects during the November 2022 election. It is worth noting that this is not a new tax, but a continuation of one already in place.

The City of Newberry will appoint the remaining three members of the commission.

Other business:

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance to rezone 8.99 acres (on Counts Road) from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. The reason is to allow for two manufactured homes on the property. Two additional readings and a public hearing are required before the rezoning is final.

• Council approved first reading for an ordinance to rezone 13.38 acres (on Cypress Point Road) from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural, to allow for agricultural use. Two additional readings and a public hearing are required before the rezoning is final.

• Council approved a resolution to ratify acceptance of Commerce Park Avenue and Mid-Carolina Court located in Mid-Carolina Commerce Park as well as acceptance of a deed and maintenance responsibility for Industrial Court.

• Council approved paying the Central S.C. Alliance FY 2021-22 first quarter invoice totaling $18,000.

Newberry Observer

Pressley brings experience as new superintendent

NEWBERRY — Alvin D. Pressley stepped into the position of superintendent for the School District of Newberry County this year, bringing with him two decades of experience in education. Originally from Nesmith (located in Williamsburg County), Pressley graduated from Hemingway High School in 1993, from there he attended the University...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Underwood announces re-election bid

PROSPERITY — Supported by the current Prosperity Town Council, Derek Underwood is announcing his re-election bid for town mayor. “With 30 years of service leadership in the U.S. Navy, S.C. Agriculture Department and Town of Prosperity, Underwood has the experience, the know-how, the passion, and vision to lead our town,” Underwood’s campaign said.
PROSPERITY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer office move announced

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Observer is proud to be moving to the heart of downtown. Next week, The Observer office will relocate to the former Elizabeth’s on Main location at 1216 Main Street. “I’m excited to embed ourselves right at the corner of College and Main” said Publisher Andy Husk....
NEWBERRY, SC
