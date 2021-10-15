County Council appoints three to CPST Commission

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council officially named their representatives of the Capital Project Sales Tax Commission and two alternates following a paper vote on Oct. 6.

Council voted to appoint Lisa Toland, Roy McClurkin and Sid Crumpton to the CPST Commission and Mike Reid and Harry Werts as alternates.

The CPST Commission will be responsible for hearing proposals to fund capital projects within the area. Voters will then have a chance to approve or reject the projects during the November 2022 election. It is worth noting that this is not a new tax, but a continuation of one already in place.

The City of Newberry will appoint the remaining three members of the commission.

Other business:

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance to rezone 8.99 acres (on Counts Road) from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. The reason is to allow for two manufactured homes on the property. Two additional readings and a public hearing are required before the rezoning is final.

• Council approved first reading for an ordinance to rezone 13.38 acres (on Cypress Point Road) from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural, to allow for agricultural use. Two additional readings and a public hearing are required before the rezoning is final.

• Council approved a resolution to ratify acceptance of Commerce Park Avenue and Mid-Carolina Court located in Mid-Carolina Commerce Park as well as acceptance of a deed and maintenance responsibility for Industrial Court.

• Council approved paying the Central S.C. Alliance FY 2021-22 first quarter invoice totaling $18,000.