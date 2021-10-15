CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Vikings

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
 10 days ago

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR +2.5

3 Star play on Panthers covering: The Panthers may have dropped two straight but they fell short to a good Cowboys team and blew a two-score lead against the Eagles. If it weren't for turnovers, Carolina could be 5-0 or at the very worst, 4-1. I feel confident the Panthers will figure out some of the offensive issues this week and forget about the points, I would sprinkle a little on the money line. I have a ticked-off Panthers team winning and Matt Rhule said on Wednesday that the team had the best practice since he's been on the job.

Over/Under: 45.5

1 Star play on the over: The Panthers seem to be an under team but I'm going to lean to the over here. Not having Shaq Thompson is really going to hurt this week. The Vikings are a physical football team and will run it right into the teeth of the Carolina defense with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, if healthy. This one squeaks by the 45.5 and land at 47.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 4-1 (80%)

Over/Unders: 4-1 (80%)

Total: 8-2 (80%)

