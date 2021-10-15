CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Breaks The Internet… Again!

By Chronicle Reporter
 10 days ago

She’s done it again. Beyoncé broke the Internet last night and we’re still picking our jaws up off the floor and swooning with how incredible she looked!. On Wednesday, the Black is King creator took to Instagram to show off her latest look, which had us ready...

Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj’s Standout Shoe Style Through the Years

Aside from being one of the hottest rappers of this decade, Nicki Minaj is a style icon. The rapper broke out onto the hip hop scene in 2009 with her iconic mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” and a very New York-based look. She was recognized for oversized bangs with pink highlights, large gold bamboo earrings and her diamond-encrusted “Barbie” chain. When the “Super Bass” artist isn’t inspiring others with her colorful wigs and ostentatious outfits, Minaj is calling attention to her footwear. Here, some of her standout shoe styles and fashion statements over the years. At the 2010 American Music Awards, Minaj...
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jay Z
Person
Alexandre Vauthier
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Marjorie Harvey
Beyoncé Bringing In The Bag With Ivy Park x Peleton Collab

Queen Bey is set to drop her #PELOTONPARK collection on the Adidas website Nov. 10th. The official Instagram account for Ivy Park dropped a new campaign video for their upcoming collaboration with the popular fitness company on Friday (Oct. 22). The video featured Peloton instructors including Ally Love, Cody Rigsby and Becs Gentry in designs from the new capsule.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Beyoncé Nails It Again with a Crystal-Covered Handbag That Looks Like a Mirrorball

Beyoncé is quickly becoming the queen of handbags. While we're used to the 40-year-old singer posting countless images of her iconic ensembles, she has really been on a hot streak these past couple weeks. Just a few days ago, Queen Bey posed in a custom tile-print dress from Dolce & Gabbana while carrying a handbag that was modeled after an ancient papal tiara.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Fw20 Couture
inputmag.com

Kim Kardashian’s Skims x Fendi apparel collab might break the internet

Fendi and Skims are officially collaborating, Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram. According to the influencer, the “first of its kind” partnership combines the luxury of Fendi with the innovation of Skims, producing a collection of co-branded shapewear, tights, and apparel. To Kris Jenner’s chagrin, pictures of the collaborative pieces surfaced...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
Entertainment
Halloween
Instagram
Celebrities
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’The $50 (around £36)...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in a Bold Neon Yellow Sweater With Sleek High-Top Sneakers

Ciara continues to spotlight her own brand in style. The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram again yesterday to show off a chic head-to-toe look from her gender-neutral Human Nation line, which she founded with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The collection, sold at Kohl’s, consists of a range of tees, hoodies, joggers, leggings and more, plus sneakers. The snaps see the 35-year-old “Body Party” artist modeling an eye-catching highlighter yellow crewneck sweatshirt with a cropped hem and black drawstring sweatpants. On her feet, she wears a pair of the brand’s black high-top sneakers featuring hits of white throughout. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Beyoncé and Peloton Expand Content Series

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé and Peloton are teaming up again. On Tuesday, the singer and the connected fitness company will launch the latest installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series. It will include 72 hours of content including 17 classes over a three-day period with content streamed globally from Peloton Studios New York and the new Peloton Studios London.More from WWDLooking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformancesA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with Adidas The latest chapter explores the relationship between inner and outer power, how to harness...
FITNESS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
LOS ANGELES, CA

