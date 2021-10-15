Author Patti Callahan talks about her latest work, ‘Once Upon a Wardrobe’

Mobile, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Patti Callahan may well be the most prolific author in the state of Alabama right now.

In the past three years, she has published three works of historical fiction.

Her latest, ‘Once Upon a Wardrobe,’ is closely connected to her 2019 historical fiction novel, ‘Becoming Mrs. Lewis,’ that explores the unusual relationship between poet Joy Davidman and author C.S. Lewis.

In between, she also published the historical fiction novel ‘Surviving Savannah.’ These follow more than a dozen contemporary fiction novels. Callahan published her first work of contemporary fiction in 2004.

She will appear at Page and Palette Friday (Oct. 15) at 6 o’clock.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.