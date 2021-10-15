CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
E1 | 2-Prong Outlet, Deck Stair Railing | Ask This Old House

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk This Old House returns for its 20th season. Richard Trethewey explains some general soldering...

E3 | Hole Patches, Threshold Repair | Ask This Old House

Jenn Nawada discusses some creative uses for plants as ground cover options in a garden design; Tom Silva demonstrates different techniques for patching holes in a wall; Mark McCullough demonstrates how to patch holes in brick and mortar to make it blend with the rest of the brickwork; Nathan Gilbert helps a homeowner with a complicated door opening install a new threshold with weatherstripping.
E2 | Durable Landscape, Cutting Board | Ask This Old House

Richard Trethewey explains the various options available to homeowners for purchasing or renting a water heater; Jenn Nawada works with a homeowner who lives on a corner lot create an attractive, durable landscape that can withstand the heavy pedestrian traffic; In Build It, Tom Silva and Kevin O'Connor build a cutting board out of walnut, cherry, and maple to create a 3D cube design effect.
E4 | Wood Floors, DIY Ice Rink | Ask This Old House

Mauro Henrique demonstrates the best technique for removing dried, old paint from a paintbrush to keep it working properly; Tom Silva explains to Kevin O'Connor how tongue and groove flooring works and the best techniques for installing it in a room; Jenn Nawada and Nathan Gilbert team up to help a homeowner build and install a DIY ice skating rink in her background for her kids.
Architect Attached a Giant Skateboard Ramp to a House That Doubles as a Deck

If you could build your dream house, what special features would you want to include? A swimming pool, or maybe a bowling alley? Architect Macu Bulgubure has made one client’s dream a reality in Rosaria, Argentina. Bulgubure incorporated the client's love for skateboarding onto the home by attaching a large ramp to the back of the structure.
House of the Day: Renovate 4/2 Conway home asking $415,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 2911 Conway Gardens Road [GMap] just southeast of downtown Orlando. This 1,350 SF home features an open floor plan with a joined living room, dining room, and kitchen, with plenty of space for your fancy furniture preferences. The kitchen features stone countertops, new...
Preview of My Garden of a Thousand Bees

A story of surprise and revelation. A wildlife cameraman spends his time during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown filming the bees in his urban garden and discovers the many diverse species and personalities that exist in this insect family.
