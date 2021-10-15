Get a closer look at Jason, Freddy, Chucky, and more with Shudder's 'Behind the Monsters'

I thought I would finally run out of things to cover on Shudder around this time of the month, but I am now under the impression I will never run out of things to watch on this streaming service. Every movie and show I have covered so far has been so high in quality, I was starting to wonder if I would ever come across something I didn’t enjoy. With “V/H/S/94” releasing this past week, Shudder continues to deliver in every way possible. This horror anthology weaves sub-genres of horror perfectly while keeping it enjoyable for any fan of the main genre.

