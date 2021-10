For two years, the Belmont High School boys and girls swim teams have had to practice at off-site facilities including the Belmont Hill Club and other towns as far as 45 minutes away at all hours of the day, many late nights, 8 to 9:30 p.m. On Oct. 15, the BHS girls swim team got to practice in the newly refurbished Higginbottom Pool in their own school. The pool along with the bathroom, shower, locker and changing facilities for boys and girls, underwent an extensive renovation as part of the Belmont Middle and High School project.

