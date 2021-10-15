CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Gov. Justice orders flags at Capitol and in Ohio County to half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 16, in honor of former West Virginia Senator Orphy Klempa

 10 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all State-owned facilities in Ohio County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Senator Orphy Klempa.

Klempa was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2006. He served two terms in the House before being elected to the West Virginia Senate in 2010. Klempa served in the Senate until 2012.

Saturday, Oct. 16, marks the day of services celebrating Klempa’s life.

