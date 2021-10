Bryan Harsin declined again to discuss his vaccination status, even as a deadline looms following an Auburn University mandate for all employees. Auburn announced on Friday that all university employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or else be subject to termination. Harsin, who previously declined to disclose his vaccination status at SEC Media Days in July, when he said it was a deeply personal decision for everyone, was asked again Monday during his weekly press conference whether he has received the vaccine and, if not, whether he plans to comply with the school’s mandate prior to the deadline.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO