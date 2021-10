Granted I am not a Missouri resident, but you have still shamed me. As Republicans, we are supposed to take responsibility for our failings. Yet, you have seemed to blame others for a situation that, if not created, has continued under your leadership and governance. In doing so, you have seemingly denigrated and attempted to dismiss one of our core principles and the reason behind it – the First Amendment providing for a free press and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances without the fear of prosecution or persecution.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO