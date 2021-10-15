CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD searching for suspect in string of convenience store robberies

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
 10 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of robbery.

According to a release, the man pictured below is accused of robbing Stripes at 16th Street and West Loop 338, DK at 8th Street and West Loop 338, and DK at Grandview and Murphey. Investigators say the man was wearing a Pittsburg Steelers cap at the time of the robberies.

The pictures aren’t great quality, but anyone who recognizes the man or knows anything about these crimes is asked to call Detective Santana at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.

