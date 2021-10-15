Get a closer look at Jason, Freddy, Chucky, and more with Shudder's 'Behind the Monsters'

What comes to your mind when you think of John Wick? For me, it’s certainly Keanu Reaves. No one else could have done so much justice to the role. With a small 20 million dollar startup to be one of the most expensive movies in Hollywood, John wick as come a long way. The previous season was the most successful season of the series. And now, this has actually raised the bars of the viewer’s expectation and they will not settle for anything less for any further seasons of the series.

