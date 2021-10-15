Get a closer look at Jason, Freddy, Chucky, and more with Shudder's 'Behind the Monsters'

It's Chucky vs. Michael Myers! Carving pumpkins is child's play when Chucky meets Michael Myers in a crossover ad promoting Chucky and Halloween Kills. The iconic slasher killers cross paths in a promo aired ahead of the October 12 series premiere of Chucky, the Child's Play spin-off series now airing on SYFY and USA Network, and Halloween Kills, the next chapter in the Halloween movie saga playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15. ( This synergistic crossover is possible as SYFY, USA Network, Universal Pictures, and Peacock are all divisions of Comcast's NBCUniversal.)
