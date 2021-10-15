CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a closer look at Jason, Freddy, Chucky, and more with Shudder's 'Behind the Monsters'

 10 days ago

The thriller streaming service Shudder will soon serve an up-close and personal look at some of movies’ scariest baddies, perfect for Halloween viewing....

TheWrap

‘Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa Shares First Look at ‘More Mature, Yet Still Fun’ Sequel

Jason Momoa and Co. offered a first look at the upcoming sequel “Aquaman 2” during the virtual fan event DC FanDome. Momoa and director James Wan shared some eye-popping concept art tied to the sequel from the set of the DC film, which is currently in production in London. In the video (which is not yet online), Momoa described the follow-up as “more mature, yet still fun,” while Wan added that the sequel — titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” — will be a globe-trotting adventure that’s “unafraid to embrace fantasy.”
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

10 Actors Who Terrified Audiences as Michael Myers

For over 40 years, Michael Myers has been one of those horror villains who just keeps coming back. With the exception of the third film, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Myers has been the antagonist in every Halloween movie since the original. Many of the actors who have played the masked killer were stunt performers, while a handful of Myers's actors played unmasked versions of the villain.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Chucky Knows Exactly How He'd Kill Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and Hannibal Lecter

Chucky has always been a cocky little murderer. The pint-sized doll with the 10 gallon swagger isn't bashful when discussing the inferior horror icons who dare to compare themselves to the redheaded, overalled, slaying sensation. He recently sat down with EW to discuss his upcoming series, and took the opportunity to let these second-rate slaughterers know what to expect if they ever cross his path.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio
ComicBook

Chucky Meets Michael Myers in Official Halloween Kills Crossover Spot

It's Chucky vs. Michael Myers! Carving pumpkins is child's play when Chucky meets Michael Myers in a crossover ad promoting Chucky and Halloween Kills. The iconic slasher killers cross paths in a promo aired ahead of the October 12 series premiere of Chucky, the Child's Play spin-off series now airing on SYFY and USA Network, and Halloween Kills, the next chapter in the Halloween movie saga playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15. ( This synergistic crossover is possible as SYFY, USA Network, Universal Pictures, and Peacock are all divisions of Comcast's NBCUniversal.)
MOVIES
asapland.com

John wick Chapter 4 Release date and Cast

What comes to your mind when you think of John Wick? For me, it’s certainly Keanu Reaves. No one else could have done so much justice to the role. With a small 20 million dollar startup to be one of the most expensive movies in Hollywood, John wick as come a long way. The previous season was the most successful season of the series. And now, this has actually raised the bars of the viewer’s expectation and they will not settle for anything less for any further seasons of the series.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
FanSided

Chucky Season 1, Episode 1: Who is Chucky’s first victim?

Let’s be honest, one of the main reasons we watch Child’s Play. Chucky movies is to see who the killer doll will kill and how he does it. That desire extends to the new SYFY television series, which premiered tonight. Who did Chucky kill first in Chucky Season 1? Who received that honor?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jason Blum Teases More Unannounced Universal Monsters Reboots From Blumhouse

The Dark Universe was far from a success for Universal, as the studios attempt to relaunch the classic monster properties as an interconnected action franchise died after just one dismal box office. The Mummy's bombing caused Universal to scrap the Dark Universe altogether, but Blumhouse picked up the pieces and introduced a new, much more successful strategy. Leigh Whannel's The Invisible Man was a commercial success and critical darling, and it caused Blumhouse to look at even more Universal Monster properties going forward.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Halloween Ends Will Make Some Fans ‘Angry’

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Halloween Kills. For as long as we have known Halloween’s Michael Myers, we have known Laurie Strode. Jamie Lee Curtis’ legendary scream queen has survived a lot of horror in Haddonfield -- multiple generations worth, to be exact. Still, even though Halloween Kills has barely begun to make a killing at the box office, Jamie Lee Curtis is already telling fans to brace themselves for the final chapter, because it might make some "angry."
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Peacemaker Series Gets a Behind the Scenes First Look

James Gunn, John Cena and other members of Peacemaker‘s cast and crew have arrived at DC FanDome to give us a look at the show’s production and a discussion about the show between the cast and crew themselves. You can check out the brief, but fun, behind the scenes video below:
TV SERIES
Collider

Jason Blum on ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse,’ ‘Five Nights at Freddy's,’ Ryan Gosling's 'Wolfman,' Bryan Fuller’s ‘Christine,’ and More

The biggest problem with talking to producer Jason Blum is figuring out what you’d like to talk about. That’s because as the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Pictures, he’s produced close to two hundred projects in Hollywood ranging from Jordan Peele’s Oscar winning Get Out, to the film that put him on the map: Paranormal Activity. Over the past two decades, Blum has proven again and again you don’t have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to make hugely successful movies that everyone wants to see.
MOVIES
1428elm.com

Get your first look at Shudder’s exclusive shark attack thriller Great White

Shudder revealed today that the upcoming shark attack thriller Great White would be available exclusively on the platform beginning November 18, 2021. Since Great White will be a Shudder exclusive, that means the premier horror streaming platform will become the only place you can stream the movie in the United States or Canada.
MOVIES
fridaythe13thfranchise.com

Mondo Releases Graeme Revell’s Freddy vs Jason Soundtrack On Vinyl

The most anticipated horror face-off in cinematic history took nearly two decades to be realized in theaters, but it was definitely worth the wait. It was a dicey proposition, but writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon crafted a great story to bring Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger together on-screen. Among...
MOVIES

