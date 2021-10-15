CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Study on motivational narratives of meth users in alabama is first photo-ethnography in criminology

By American Society of Criminology
Phys.org
 10 days ago

A new study examining the narratives and motivations of men and women in rural Alabama who used methamphetamine (meth) is forthcoming in Criminology, a publication of the American Society of Criminology. It is the first photo-ethnography to be published in the journal. The study was led by researchers Heith Copes (University...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Needle spiking: What is it and why is it happening?

University students have been reporting an increasing number of spiking by injection incidents while in nightclubs and other nightlife venues across the UK.In recent weeks, reports of such incidents have emerged in Nottingham, Exeter, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Nottinghamshire Police are investigating 12 separate reports of young women and men being “spiked” in less than a month.Home secretary Priti Patel has asked police forces to urgently assess the scale of drink and needle spiking at nightclubs and parties, amid fears that women are being targeted by people injecting them with drugs on nights out.Here is everything we know about spiking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
deseret.com

The real reason why Brian Laundrie’s family never spoke to police

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, recently revealed why Brian Laundrie’s parents never spoke to the police about Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a missing person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend. The couple lived together in North Port, Florida. Over the summer, the couple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
Alissa Rose

Experts warn of deadly room spray spreading in the United States.

Governmental officials warned Friday that a rare bacterial infection that has killed two people was tied to aromatherapy sprays sold at Walmart. The Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday. Four cases of a severe, sometimes deadly infection called melioidosis. For months, that has bedeviled public health investigators seem to have been associated with aromatherapy room spray sold at Walmart.
WTRF

Cases of flesh-eating STD are on the rise

(WTRF) — Cases of a nasty sexually transmitted disease that was once thought to be rare are now increasing, says a report in the New York Post. The STD is called Donovanosis and is flesh-eating, causing “beefy red” ulcers, says the New York Post. Other reports say bleeding can occur.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
wisconsinrightnow.com

Carlton Harris: Major’s Dad Has Child Support Lien, Wanted on Warrants in 3 Counties

Carlton Harris, the father of murdered child Major Harris, has repeatedly bashed Milwaukee police in televised press conferences, but what the media haven’t told you is that he’s wanted on warrants in multiple cases across three counties for various offenses, has open charges for serious domestic-abuse related violent felony crimes, and has a child support lien through the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
MILWAUKEE, WI
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethnography#Narratives#Photography#Journal#Heith Copes Lrb#University Of South Wales#Utah State University#Uab
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
The Independent

Oklahoma resumes lethal injections that ‘burn men alive’ this week – seven men may die before they can appeal

In the next few weeks, two very different sets of events could be set in motion that will determine the lives of seven men on Oklahoma’s death row.If the state has its way, the men – John Marion Grant, Julius Jones, Bigler Jobe Stouffer, Wade Greely Lay, Donald A Grant, Gilbert Ray Postelle, and James Allen Coddington – will be killed, as planned, at regular intervals between this month and next spring. Their deaths will mark Oklahoma’s first executions for more than six years, after a series of disastrous botched killings caused one of the country’s most prolific death chambers...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Health of older people tied to motivation, finds study

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Motivation science investigates what it is that people desire and dislike or even fear, how these desires, dislikes, and fears are transformed into goals, how people go about pursuing these goals successfully or disengage from them if necessary, and how these processes change over time.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy