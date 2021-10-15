Sammy Watkins (hamstring) ruled out for Ravens in Week 6

Over the first two-plus seasons of what will, over time, come to be known as the Lamar Jackson Era, the Ravens were predictable in how they played. They would challenge defenses on the ground, limit offenses in the air and take their chances on special teams. They would do it game after game. They would win, too. A lot. The new reality of the 2021 Ravens, one made painfully clear in a 41-17 ...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO