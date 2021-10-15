CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) ruled out for Ravens in Week 6

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 10 days ago

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is out for Week 6 agains the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Watkins left Monday night's win early and never returned. The...

www.numberfire.com

