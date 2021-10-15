Pro-impeachment lawmaker Adam Kinzinger admits he may have to quit over redistricting

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger – one of Donald Trump ’s most vocal critics in the GOP – says he will review “all of the options” after Illinois ’ legislature released a map of new congressional districts that could put him at a disadvantage in getting re-elected.

Mr Kinzinger, who has served six terms in the House, made the remarks after Illinois released a proposed map with 14 Democratic seats and three Republican seats, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the options, including those outside the House,” Mr Kinzinger said in a statement. He also criticised the process, which would put him in the same district as Democratic Rep Marie Newman, The Chicago Tribune reported .

“This redistricting process has been anything but transparent, which comes as no surprise to anyone. I believe the people of Illinois deserve better,” he said.

Every decade, state legislatures redraw congressional district maps after a census. Both of Illinois’ state legislatures have Democratic majorities and Gov JB Pritzker is also a Democrat.

Mr Kinzinger has emerged as one of the most visible critics of former president Donald Trump within the Republican Party. He was one of only 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump for inciting the riot on 6 January in an attempt to overturn the result of the presidential election. He also sits on the select committee to investigate the insurrection as one of only two Republicans, along with Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Mr Trump has targeted many Republicans who voted to impeach him and has endorsed primary challengers to Ms Cheney and Jaime Herrera of Washington. Rep Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio announced he would not seek re-election next year after Mr Trump endorsed Max Miller.