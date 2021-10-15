CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Hillary Clinton’s latest venture is a political thriller work of fiction

By Katherine Wiles
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former secretary of state teamed up with Canadian mystery writer Louise Penny for "State of...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 12

ole girl
9d ago

Well, she ought to know how criminals do it and get away.

Reply(2)
15
Seamus Mc Bundy
9d ago

Hillary Clinton is a grifter and war criminal that should be in prison

Reply
10
Related
Decider

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Trump’s 2024 Presidential Prospects on ‘The View’: “If He Wants to Be the Nominee, He’ll Be the Nominee”

While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Trump smells 'of meat', Boris is a 'twit': Hillary Clinton's revenge novel is silly – and great fun

Five hundred pages is a lot to say I told you so, but we have at least established what Hillary Clinton did during the pandemic. State of Terror is her revenge fantasy, and her revenge on Donald Trump, which is a shame because he will probably love it more than anyone else. This is a man who incited a coup for attention. He is probably reading it now, or having it read to him.
POTUS
The Guardian

State of Terror by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny review – politics and patriotism

Having failed to follow Bill Clinton in the line of American presidents, former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton matches one of her husband’s retirement projects: a co-written political thriller. State of Terror – written with Louise Penny, author of the Inspector Gamache crime series set in Francophone Canada – follows Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s The President Is Missing (2018) and The President’s Daughter (2021).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC7 Chicago

US in middle of constitutional crisis, Hillary Clinton says

Democrats will reach a deal on President Joe Biden's agenda in the Senate, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said Monday on "The View," but the passage of legislation like the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill is "overdue." "I think they will get a deal," Clinton said....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
mediaite.com

Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Will Never Be Out of the Game of Politics’: I Will Always Be ‘Involved, Worried’ and ‘Trying to Help’

Hillary Clinton has confirmed that while she will not be running for anything in the future, she will “never be out of the game of politics.”. Clinton and Canadian writer Louise Penny sat down with Amy Robach on Monday’s edition of Good Morning America, in which the two discussed their upcoming political-mystery novel State of Terror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hillary Clinton Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic nominee for President. The first woman in American history to be nominated by a major party, Clinton is also a former secretary of state. Birth date: October 26, 1947. Birth place: Chicago, Illinois. Birth name: Hillary Diane Rodham. Father:...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Louise Penny
shondaland.com

Edie Falco on ‘American Crime Story’ and Becoming Hillary Clinton

On December 19, 1998, then-President Bill Clinton was impeached. The president’s crimes were lying under oath and obstruction of justice. However, like a lot of people watching the hearings unfold, Edie Falco remembers the ruling being related to something else completely. “[At the time] I was given the information people...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Politics#Political Thriller#State#Canadian#Simon Schuster#St Martin S Press#Byzantine#Russian#Good Morning America
New York Post

Bill Clinton expected to leave hospital soon — Hillary, Chelsea visit

Hillary Clinton returned Saturday to the California hospital where former President Bill Clinton is recovering — and expected to be released soon — after battling a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. The former secretary of state arrived at University of California Irvine Medical Center at around 8 a.m....
POTUS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson goes on transphobic rant at Biden appointee likening her to a horse

Just one week after drawing condemnation for a homophobic attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is attacking another LGBT+ Biden administration official.This time, Carlson’s target was Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Health and the highest-ranking openly transgender person currently serving in the US government.Earlier this week, Dr Levine was commissioned as an officer of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the United States’ eight uniformed services. Because Dr Levine’s position within HHS places her in charge of USPHS, US law requires that she be appointed to the...
POLITICS
Fox News

'Special Report' on Alec Baldwin

GOV. ROY COOPER, (D) NORTH CAROLINA: Do you have plans to visit the southern border. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have been there before, and I haven't -- I know it well. I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
loganwoodbine.com

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton arrived Saturday at the University of California Irvine Medical Center, where former president Bill Clinton was hospitalized, recovering from a urological infection. Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital. Former President Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the California hospital where he had been treated for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mediaite.com

Sen. Kennedy Tells Biden: ‘I Say This With Respect… You Just Got to Try Harder Not to Suck’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed President Joe Biden on Hannity Wednesday night and told him he needs to try harder at not sucking. After host Sean Hannity and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern that vaccine mandates across the country would prompt an exodus of workers from various professions, the Fox News host turned to Kennedy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy