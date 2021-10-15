Brazilian insurance giant Porto Seguro hit by cyberattack

The state-backed Russian hacking group that carried out last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattacks is behind a new and ongoing assault against US and European targets, Microsoft said Monday.
The software giant's Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) said in a blog post that the Nobelium group was attempting to gain access to customers of cloud computing services and other IT service providers to infiltrate "the governments, think tanks, and other companies they serve".
Describing the cyberattack as "nation-state activity", MSTIC said it "shares the hallmarks" of the assault on SolarWinds, a Texas-based software company targeted as its 300,000-strong customer base gave the hackers access to a huge number of companies.
Washington imposed sanctions in April and expelled Russian diplomats in retaliation for Moscow's alleged involvement in the SolarWinds attack, as well as election interference and other hostile activity.
Comments / 0