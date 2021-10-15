CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilian insurance giant Porto Seguro hit by cyberattack

By Angelica Mari
ZDNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Brazil's largest insurance groups, Porto Seguro has reported it suffered a cyberattack that resulted in instability to its service channels and some of its systems. The company reported the incident to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Thursday (14), saying that it "promptly activated all security protocols" and...

