Museums Are the Unexpected Trove of Small Gifts You Need This Holiday Season

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, I'm partially talking about Christmas, but I'm also talking about the fact that Sephora has already launched a bunch of its beauty gift sets that make for perfect presents. Every holiday season, Sephora drops dozens of gift sets featuring skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrances. What makes these kits so coveted is that they retail for far less than they're worth, they feature popular products in smaller sizes to sample before you splurge, and they're limited-edition, so once they sell out, they're gone. And this year, they're likely to be more sought-after than ever due to the anticipated gift shortage, which means you should start your holiday shopping now.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO