At a ceremony marked by pageantry and promise, Gov. Charlie Baker congratulated the 86th class of recruits to become state troopers and warned they will be “tested.”. “To graduate from this academy, you have to be a very special person,” Baker told the 168 men and women at the DCU Center in Worcester. “Every single one of these people has been through an extraordinary period of time here, where they have been tested and challenged and, most importantly, trained to be among the very best in the law enforcement community, here in the commonwealth and across the country.”

WORCESTER, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO