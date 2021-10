The Cal U Marching Band joins other college bands to show off their music in post quarantine in a grand exhibition. Lights blare from above, the fake grass cushions glimmering black dress shoes, still bodies sit motionless, curious on their next move. They march forward onto the football field and everyone moves into their choreographed positions. Staring forward, at attention, the crowd leaning in, waiting, wanting to hear the first note. Upon the band director’s command, instruments are raised, they take that first step forward, and the show begins.

