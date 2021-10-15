Protesters demand Biden administration grant asylum for Haitian migrants

A group of protesters is demanding the Biden administration grant asylum for the thousands of Haitian migrants fleeing their troubled homeland.

The group calls themselves The Brooklyn Bridge Six. Last week, they were given summons for holding a rally on the Brooklyn Bridge to protest the deportation of Haitian refugees.

The group marched to criminal court Friday in lower Manhattan to appear for their summons before a judge. They are demanding the Biden administration treat Haitian migrants fairly by granting them due process and asylum.

Protesters say they will continue to hold rallies until the Biden administration meets their demands.