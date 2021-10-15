CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters demand Biden administration grant asylum for Haitian migrants

By News 12 Staff
A group of protesters is demanding the Biden administration grant asylum for the thousands of Haitian migrants fleeing their troubled homeland.

The group calls themselves The Brooklyn Bridge Six. Last week, they were given summons for holding a rally on the Brooklyn Bridge to protest the deportation of Haitian refugees.

The group marched to criminal court Friday in lower Manhattan to appear for their summons before a judge. They are demanding the Biden administration treat Haitian migrants fairly by granting them due process and asylum.

Protesters say they will continue to hold rallies until the Biden administration meets their demands.

Black Bruja
9d ago

They need to fix their country! Why haven’t Haitian Americans gone back with their skills and knowledge. We have our problems here in America we need to address.

Janet Rovak
9d ago

They can protest all they want! Those illegals need to be stopped & sent back to Hattie! Americans need to stand up an say NO MORE! They need to get Joe Biden out of office now

Alex Lovdahl
9d ago

Are they going to house them and pay for them to be here?? Oh wait they're out protesting so they don't have jobs... and don't have taxes taken out of the paychecks they don't get. I pay enough in taxes we don't need more people here dependant on tax money..

