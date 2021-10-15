CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties Released From Hospital 2 Weeks After Being Shot In Head By Stray Bullet At Brooklyn Park

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwFSr_0cSQoOWj00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a happy morning Friday as the 16-year-old girl who survived being shot in the head was released from Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with the young woman shortly after she was released and admitted to a rehab facility upstate.

“I feel happy! I feel amazing. I would never expect this to happen to me, but it feels good to still be here,” said Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties.

Grinning from ear to ear, Sobers-Batties recounted her incredible story of survival from her bed in a rehab facility Friday. Just hours before, the teen was saluted by NYPD officers as she was released from the hospital, just one day before her 17th birthday.

“Amazing. It feels amazing,” she said.

The teen was struck in the head by a stray bullet on Oct. 1 as she spent time with friends at a park in Boerum Hill. She underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head and was in a medically induced coma for days.

“It’s great. It’s great. Thank you guys so much for everything, all the prayers,” her mother Nadine Sobers said. “We love you guys.”

The senior at Cobble Hill High School of American Studies says she remembers very little of what happened, except for knowing she had to fight.

“Yes, I was in the coma, but my body was telling me I had to wake back up,” Sobers-Batties said.

Investigators have released images of three males wanted for questioning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwAxj_0cSQoOWj00

(credit: NYPD)

The NYPD says it was important for officers to be there as the teenager was released.

“There’s a problem with gun violence,” said NYPD Assistance Chief Judith Harrison. “We are working with our partners in the DA’s office, elected officials, working with violence interrupters, faith-based organizations to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Sobers-Batties will spend the next two weeks in a rehab facility before she can head home.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with recovery costs.

The young woman, who has plans to study law in college, says she’s now looking forward to her birthday, and to the future.

“It kinda sucks, but it also taught me that certain things are going to happen, but you just have to continue on going,” Sobers-Batties said. “I’m going to celebrate my birthday with my brother and mom, and then after that, back to school and having my senior picture taken. So I’m very excited.”

Excited, and grateful for everyone who helped save her life.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.

