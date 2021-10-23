CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

"My heart is crushed right now" Father of Man Killed in Annapolis Speaks on 'Senseless' Shooting

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HZk5_0cSQ3Owz00
Social Media/CY2

Following the fatal shooting of a 22 year old man in Annapolis, his father briefly shared his feelings of grief on social media.

Shortly after 1pm on October 14, 2021, multiple units responded to Pleasant Street for a reported shooting. Preliminary details reveal that one person was found with injuries consistent with being shot. The victim, Cornell Scott-Young, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

"My heart is crushed right now, I learned that my baby boy was shot and killed in Annapolis." Scott-Young's father wrote. This is senseless because you are thinking your children would be the ones to bury you, not the other way around. "

"I love you 'Pop,' I know one day I will see you again."

Authorities have not announced any leads or motives in the case, but have said detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. Those who would like to stay anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

In the post, Scott-Young's father encouraged parents to "make sure you tell your children how much you love them, because tomorrow is not promised."

Scott-Young is the fifth person to be killed in Annapolis this year.

Comments / 8

James Shipman
8d ago

condolences to the family and friends... Dear God please enable authorities would be able to apprehend the murderer in Jesus name amen🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🙏🕊🙏❗❗❗

Reply(2)
11
Marilyn Fowler
6d ago

Condolences to the family & friends of this young man. I pray that the murderer will be found & be made responsible!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Man, 26, Identified as Victim in Fatal Glen Burnie Shooting

Authorities have identified the 26 year old man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie. On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the area of Beach Road and McGowan Avenue in for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, identified as Gene Fayga Martin, of Glen Burnie, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Robert Dupont, 36, of Severn, Anne Arundel County, Identified as Victim in Fatal DC Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified a man from Severn as the victim in a fatal Washington DC shooting. On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 1:12 am, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Street, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

West VA Authorities Arrest John Knoll, Jr., 21, of Annapolis, For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Juveniles

Authorities in West Virginia have arrested and charged a man from Annapolis for allegedly taking pictures of children inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Found Guilty in Connection with the June 2017 Murder of Sebastian Dvorak and Gang Offenses

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the conviction of Malik Mungo, 21, of Baltimore, for the June 2017 robbery and murder of Sebastian Dvorak, as well as gang-related charges. Dvorak was robbed and killed on June 13, 2017, on Boston Street in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore City while walking home from a night of celebrating his 27th birthday. The jury convicted Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery, gang participation resulting in death, gang participation, and conspiring to participate in a gang. During an earlier trial in this case, Mungo was convicted of drug and firearm offenses, including drug distribution, illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Dorchester County. The first suspect, Douglas Lamont McKnight, 50, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and the use of a firearm in a violent crime. He is being held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Arrest Made Following Shooting of Woman Inside Her Home in Odenton

An arrest has been made in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a woman sitting insider her home in Odenton. On October 15, 2021, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded for several reports of gunshots fired in the 700 block of Hammond Branch Road in Odenton. Shortly after the initial calls were received, a 911 caller reported she was struck by a stray bullet while she was sitting in her apartment, also located on Hammond Branch Road.
ODENTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Social Media Cy2
Report Annapolis

Stray Bullet Entered Home Following Reports of Shots Fired on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis

An investigation into a report of shots fired on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis discovered a stray bullet had made its way inside an area home. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 10:58 pm, officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for reports of shots fired. It was discovered that a bullet had entered the second floor window to an apartment and lodged in a wall.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Arnold Man Charged with Choking Woman Unconscious, Throwing Her Down a Flight of Stairs in Delaware

A man from Arnold has been charged in connection with the kidnapping and brutal assault of a woman in Newark, Delaware. On October 8, 2021, at about 08:44 am, police were contacted by a female victim who reported an assault. The investigation revealed that a few hours prior, the victim was at an apartment in the 100-block of East Main Street with a male who was known to her.
DELAWARE STATE
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Police: 38 Year-old Man Arrested and Charged with 1st Degree Murder

On September 4, 2021, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Corley Road to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location they observed 26 year-old Travis Ben Watkins suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to Sinai Hospital for treatment. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead shortly after arrival.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Patron Pulls Knife on Another Man at Annapolis Bar, Police Say

An unruly patron pulled a knife on a man at a bar in downtown Annapolis, according to authorities. At approximately 12:47am on October 16, 2021, officers responded to Federal House Bar for the report of a subject with a knife. Officers met with security and the victim who advised that an unknown male pulled a knife on him while on the dance floor after accidental contact was made between the two parties.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy