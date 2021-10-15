CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stark County, OH

Stark County prosecutor terminates division chief following internal investigation

Canton Repository
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON – Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone has fired Appellate Division Chief Lon'Cherie Billingsley after an internal investigation. "Upon completion of Prosecutor Stone’s internal investigation, the decision was made to terminate Ms. Billingsley’s employment with the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office effective October 8th, 2021," prosecutor's spokesman Christian Ball said Friday in...

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Three killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Stark County, OH
Government
City
Mayfield Heights, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Canton, OH
The Hill

White House details new international travel rules

The Biden administration outlined on Monday very narrow exemptions that will permit unvaccinated international travelers to enter the United States. Anyone who is under the age of 18 traveling from overseas will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, but are exempted from vaccination requirements, the White House said.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Stone

Comments / 0

Community Policy