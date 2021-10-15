Stark County prosecutor terminates division chief following internal investigation
CANTON – Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone has fired Appellate Division Chief Lon'Cherie Billingsley after an internal investigation. "Upon completion of Prosecutor Stone’s internal investigation, the decision was made to terminate Ms. Billingsley’s employment with the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office effective October 8th, 2021," prosecutor's spokesman Christian Ball said Friday in...www.cantonrep.com
Comments / 6