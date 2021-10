The former Billboard 200 No. 1 album re-enters the chart at No. 5, also hits No. 1 on Top Album Sales. The Beatles’ Let It Be surges back onto the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Oct. 30), re-entering at No. 5 following its deluxe special edition reissue on Oct. 15. The set was first released in 1970 as the final studio effort from the band, and also doubled as the soundtrack to the documentary film of the same name. The album spent four weeks atop the Billboard 200 (June 13 – July 4, 1970-dated charts) and is one of a record 19 No. 1 albums for the group.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO