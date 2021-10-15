CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Trump loving restaurant boss loses customers after hanging ‘patriots only’ anti-Biden sign

By Lauren Milici
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago

A Trump-loving business owner is filled with regret after posting an anti-Biden sign outside of his Italian restaurant.

Eddie’s Ristorante is located in Jupiter, Florida, just 20 miles away from Mar-a-Lago. A staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump, Eddie Lubic took it upon himself to hang up a sign that claimed the restaurant was only serving “Patriots of the USA.” It continued: “If you are still a Biden supporter, this restaurant is not for you.”

Lubic recently admitted to the Palm Beach Post that he “may have made a mistake” and that he “probably lost more [customers] than I gained.” Since posting the sign, Lubic claims that the restaurant’s hostess, 19, receives 100 vulgar phone calls a day from “relentless” strangers.

The Yelp page for Eddie’s Ristorante was flooded with comments like “Come for the biscotti, stay for the Benghazi”, causing the page to be shut down entirely.

Although Mar-a-Lago is located in Palm Beach County, Biden was favored among voters by 56 percent to 43 percent in November 2020.

“I just can’t stand looking at him,” Lubic said. “The guy’s killing the country. Did you see him today with the Teleprompter?”

Despite the backlash, a new sign now reads, in what can be presumed as an effort to attract customers on both sides, “We are only serving Patriots of the USA vaccinated and unvaccinated. Question...In light of the Afghanistant debacle and the border crisis, do you still support Sleepy Joe and the corrupt White House administration?”

Lubic told the Palm Beach Post that he is unvaccinated and does not believe that in masks are effective against COVID-19.

Mr Bill
9d ago

I will bring all my friends and family to his restaurant now that I know he has the courage to stand against Tyranny. See you soon my friend.

Laura Johnson
9d ago

Well, it is his restaurant and he can do what he wants with it. He can also claim all the consequences too. Not to mention the lost profits his choice has made. Wonder if the Q-laid is on tap or in bottles?

Bob
9d ago

He only lost what he did not want anyway. The waitresses are probably happy because these people don't tip very well anyway. obviously he doest not regret it, he put up a new sign, lol.

