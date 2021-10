In a tough road matchup against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals will look to improve their record for the 2021 season to 6-0. Last week’s win over the San Francisco 49ers turned out to be a classic NFC West battle for the Arizona Cardinals. But the Cardinals came out of the matchup with the victory and they are still the only team left in the NFL that has yet to lose a game this season.

