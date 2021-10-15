CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden recalls single parenthood struggle in child care pitch

By Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Brendan Smialowski
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8zyJ_0cSMwmoB00
US President Joe Biden promotes his Build Back Better Agenda, highlighting the importance of investing in child care, during a speech at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on October 15, 2021 /AFP

President Joe Biden made a deeply personal appeal Friday for a transformation of America's lagging child care services, saying that the crash that killed his wife and daughter demonstrated the importance of helping parents struggling with work and raising families.

Biden, who became a single parent juggling a political career and two young boys after the accident in 1972, said during a speech in Connecticut that he "could not afford the child care" on a senator's salary, forcing him to commute daily between Washington and Delaware.

"It made me realize how difficult it is for the vast majority of people who need help," Biden said at child care center in the state capital Hartford.

Part of a national tour to drum up support for his proposals, Biden's second presidential visit to the Constitution State came during a crucial phase for his historic but controversial spending plans, which face opposition from his own side as well as from Republicans.

It is far from the first time he has spoken publicly about the crash that killed his wife Neilia and their one-year-old daughter Naomi.

But the president reframed the horrific episode as a learning moment that made him realize most Americans don't have the help of an extended family that he benefited from when they are struggling to raise families.

"I've been conscious of the concern in a lack of access, and a lack of financial ability to have child care, for a long time," he said.

Child care is being held up as critical to the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic -- but the administration argues that the United States invests far less in children than comparable economies.

- 'Game changer' -

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says the nation invests less in early childhood education and care relative to the size of the economy than all but two of the world's 37 leading developed countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpbVz_0cSMwmoB00
US President Joe Biden tours the playground at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Connecticut /AFP

The cost of child care for the average family in Connecticut is $16,000, according to Hartford's Democratic mayor Luke Bronin, who called the Biden child care agenda "a game changer."

"How can we compete in the world if millions of American parents, especially moms, can't be part of the workforce because they can't afford the cost of childcare?" Biden said.

Parents' difficulties in hanging on to jobs also contributes to a wide gender gap in workforce participation between mothers, who still take on the greater burden of care, and fathers.

Biden is proposing to bridge the gap with federal subsidies for low and middle-income Americans that would cap families' child care expenses at seven percent of their income.

He wants to offer large subsidies to child care centers, raise wages for those who work in the industry and increase child credit from $2,000 to $3,000 a year for children aged over six.

"It's never a good bet to bet against the American people. It's time for us to invest in ourselves, show the world that American democracy works," Biden said.

"We've always led the world not by the example of our physical power, but by the power of our example. That's why the world has followed."

- 'Lift up families' -

Republicans vehemently oppose White House proposals for a multi-trillion-dollar social spending package that calls for Biden's child care provisions.

The Democrats in Congress have enough lawmakers without Republican help to pass the historic blueprint -- which includes improved benefits for college students and seniors, cash for health care coverage and provisions to help rescue a warming planet.

But House of Representatives liberals balk at cutting the $3.5 trillion top line to $1.5 trillion over 10 years, which a small group of moderates favor.

Biden has told progressives that the end goal should be around $2 trillion as he tries to wrangle sufficient Democratic votes.

This means confronting grueling choices between funding fewer programs for longer periods of time or more programs for shorter stints, in hopes they will be renewed by future Congresses.

Polling shows that as little as one in 10 Americans known specifics about the contents of the plan but Bronin said broad improvements in child care were overwhelmingly popular among Americans.

"It would lift up families across this country, open up pathways to opportunity, make sure that we keep our middle class strong," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden jokes to school children his job is to 'avoid' answering the media's questions

President Joe Biden jokingly told a group of elementary school students on Monday that one of his jobs as president is to "avoid" answering reporters' questions. As he finished remarks in a classroom in New Jersey's East End Elementary, Biden stopped to point at the press in the back of the room and say, "As president, see all these people here, they're with you all the time."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

A week that could transform Joe Biden's presidency

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Parenthood#Economy#The Constitution State#Republicans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy