COVID-19 in Maryland| Hospitalizations steadily go down

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The numbers of Florida residents hospitalized and in intensive-care units because of COVID-19 continue to drop. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Tuesday that showed 2,852 inpatients at Florida hospitals had COVID-19, down from 3,945 a week earlier and 5,414 on Oct. 1. Similarly, the federal website Tuesday reported 762 patients with COVID-19 were in Florida intensive-care units, down from 1,081 a week earlier and 1,425 on Oct. 1. Florida saw a surge in cases and hospitalizations in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus swept across the state. But the state has had a steady decline in hospitalizations in September and October. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

