Maryland State

COVID-19 in Maryland| Hospitalizations steadily go down

By Demi Gough
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Friday morning. As of 10:00 a.m., there are 548,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 1,068 new cases have been reported within the past 24 hours. The...

