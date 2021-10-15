CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

City files complaint against Fraternal Order of Police for refusing to comply with vaccine mandate

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oQI9_0cSKuodx00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The City of Chicago is taking the president of the police union to court over his refusal to go along with with Mayor Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate - a mandate that requires all city employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday, Oct. 15.

“What we’ve seen from the Fraternal Order of Police, and particularly the leadership, is a lot of misinformation, a lot of half-truths, and frankly lies, in order to induce an insurrection," Mayor Lightfoot said Friday.

Late Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot directed the City of Chicago’s law department to file a complaint for injunctive relief against the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 and its President John Catanzara for "engaging in, supporting, and encouraging a work stoppage or strike," according to a statement from the mayor.

"As Chicago’s Mayor, I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s residents and first responders," Lightfoot said in a statement Thursday.

"President Catanzara has time and again deliberately misled our police officers by lying about the requirements of the policy and falsely claiming that there will be no repercussions if officers are insubordinate and refuse to follow a city and department directive or order. Notably Catanzara has urged officers to reject the city’s vaccine policy and has repeatedly instructed police officers to refuse to comply with the city’s lawful directive which requires all city employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by October 15. By doing so, and by predicting that 50 percent or more officers will violate their oaths and not report for duty, Catanzara is encouraging an unlawful strike and work stoppage which carries the potential to undermine public safety and expose our residents to irreparable harm, particularly during an ongoing pandemic."

The FOP responded on Twitter, saying, “President John Catanzara has never engaged in, supported, or encouraged a work stoppage. @LoriLightfoot is the only one who has said she will send our dedicated Officers home without pay if they choose to reject her unlawful orders. Hold the line, CPD, like you always do."

Shortly after the Mayor’s Office announced the city was filing a complaint for injunctive relief against the union, FOP President John Catanzara released a video to the rank-and-file.

“If any supervisor orders you to fill out that portal, you are under no obligation to respond or comply," he said.

Catanzara is the subject of police disciplinary investigations; and Mayor Lightfoot said he has ruined his police career.

“I do not want to see young officers who are doing heroic work follow his lead," she said.

The mayor said the requirement to declare vaccine status is “a lawful directive.”

Comments / 1

 

CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Union President Urges Aldermen To Repeal Mayor’s Vaccine Mandate For City Workers, Judge Denies Request To Extend Gag Order

by Charlie De Mar, Megan Hickey, Samah Assad, Mugo Odigwe, and Todd Feurer CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge on Monday denied a request by the City of Chicago forbidding the head of the union representing rank-and-file Chicago police officers from defying a mandate requiring city employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Cecilia Horan ruled that before the temporary restraining order was issued – prior to the deadline for compliance with the city’s policy that all employees must report their COVID-19 vaccination status, “there was no way to know how many Chicago police officers would fail...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bureau Of Internal Affairs Report Hundreds of Complaints Filed Against Chicago Police In 2020

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bureau of Internal Affairs released a report about complaints of misconduct made against Chicago police officers in 2020. Close to 100 of those complaints were verified, according to the report, ranging anywhere from conduct unbecoming of an officer to alcohol and drug abuse. CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey reports. CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs said 2020 was tough between COVID-19, civil unrest, and large-scale demonstrations. Their team of 92 investigators received a flood of complaints and ultimately completed 914 investigations. 91 of them were sustained, meaning there was enough evidence to support that it happened. The majority for failing to provide service to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

More than 130 city employees — mostly from Chicago Fire Department — file suit against city, state over vaccine mandates

CHICAGO — More than 130 city workers, mostly from the Chicago Fire Department, filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to find that the state’s and city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandates for public employees are unconstitutional. The lawsuit was filed Thursday morning in federal court in Chicago on behalf of employees of the CFD, as well […]
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
All the latest local news from Chicago.

