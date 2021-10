The presidents of Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic called on the United States Wednesday to take "concrete measures" to curb the migration of Haitians across Latin America headed for the US border. "This is a regional problem, the solutions must be regional and we expect the United States to participate much more effectively," he said, after a meeting with his Costa Rican and Dominican counterparts -- Carlos Alvarado and Luis Abinader, respectively -- in Panama City.

