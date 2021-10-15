CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulare, CA

1 killed, 1 injured in crash outside of Tulare

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwZ7L_0cSKBTRt00

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a driver in Tulare County on Friday morning.

It happened before 2 am at the intersection of Highway 137 and Road 68, west of Tulare.

Investigators say the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was southbound on Road 68 when he failed to stop at the intersection. The SUV broadsided an oncoming Chevy Silverado traveling east.

The CHP said the driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seatbelt. He was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy suffered major injuries in the crash. He was taken to Kaweah Health Center for treatment.

CHP officers are working to determine what led up to the crash. It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
Local
California Accidents
County
Tulare County, CA
City
Kaweah, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare County, CA
Accidents
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Pathfinder#Accident#Chp#Chevy#Kaweah Health Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy